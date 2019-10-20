TODAY'S PAPER
Amy Schumer will be focus of HBO Max documentary

Amy Schumer, seen here in 2018, will be

Amy Schumer, seen here in 2018, will be the focus of a documentary, "Expecting Amy," for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rockville Centre-raised comedy star Amy Schumer will be the subject of a documentary she is producing for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, centering on her famously difficult pregnancy.

HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia said Fridaythat "Expecting Amy" (working title) will go behind-the-scenes as the comic, 38, prepares for her Netflix standup special "Amy Schumer: Growing," which premiered in March. Her and husband Chris Fischer's son Gene was born May 5, after Schumer suffered so severely from the nausea-inducing pregnancy condition hyperemesis that she had to be hospitalized. The comic documented much of that battle on social media.

The documentary will include her hospitalizations, Schumer performing and quiet moments at home with family, ranging from the time she first learned she was pregnant through the day of her baby's birth. "Women are warriors, every one of us," Schumer said in a statement. "And I hope sharing my story brings more awareness to the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth."

"Amy Schumer is an inspiration and this project is such an honest look at her experience being on the road while preparing for her special," added Sarah Aubrey, the streaming service's head of original content. "Her willingness to showcase her immense vulnerability, during the most challenging time in her life, is both empowering and hilarious." HBO Max is scheduled to be available this spring.

Schumer has not commented on social media about the documentary. 

On Feb. 22, Schumer had canceled the remaining four stops of a comedy tour, citing doctors' orders. She made her return to the stage only 15 days after giving birth, doing a set at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village on May 20.

The comedian has garnered 13 Emmy Award nominations for her various specials and for Comedy Central’s 2013-2016  "Inside Amy Schumer," winning in 2015 as an executive producer of that year's Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. This year's "Amy Schumer: Growing" was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

