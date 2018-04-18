"I Feel Pretty" star Amy Schumer says she and new husband Chris Fischer lived together for five months before becoming engaged on Feb. 11, and that she had broken the engagement news to fellow celebrities that night at talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party.

"You literally were telling everybody you were getting married, and everyone thought you were kidding," DeGeneres told Schumer, 36, on Wednesday's edition of her daytime talk show.

"I know," replied Schumer, who was raised in Rockville Centre. "Because celebrities are supposed to be quiet when they're getting married. We were going around -- we got engaged that morning -- so we were going around to everyone, 'We're getting married!' Y'know? All these celebrities. You had everyone: Pink was there and Pharrell and the Mother of Dragons," an evident reference to actress Emilia Clarke from HBO's fantasy series "Game of Thrones" -- until Schumer joked that she meant "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch Kris Jenner.

Schumer also joked about possibly having children. "Well, here's the thing," she said. "I have never wanted kids. And then I saw myself as a baby on your show," referring to her grown self dressed as a baby for a previous comedy skit, "and I thought, 'Who am I to deprive the world of such a beautiful baby?' … Yeah, so I think we're gonna do it, but just use my genetics."

Schumer, who earlier this month said she and her husband, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, had been friends for six months before dating, revealed to DeGeneres how quickly their romance had progressed. "We'd known each other about a year," when he proposed on Feb. 11, she said. "We'd already been living together for, like, five months, and we knew. I was like, 'I'm done.' … I locked it down," she added lightheartedly. The two married in California on Feb. 13.

When DeGeneres, who is married to actress Portia de Rossi, noted that being married feels different than living together, Schumer agreed. "It does. And I like just being in one place. Y'know? I just feel more settled in; I haven't been on the road as much."