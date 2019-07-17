Comedy star Amy Schumer was nominated Tuesday for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special — and in an Instagram photo, her infant son seems to approve.

"We are very proud of being EMMY nominated for our @netflixisajoke special #GROWING as we were both on stage during filming!" the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 38, wrote on Instagram, referring to her being pregnant with her and husband Chris Fischer's son Gene during the taping of the Netflix stand-up special "Growing," which debuted March 19.

In the accompanying photo of Gene being bottle fed, his left arm is raised to form what in any other context would be a proud, victorious fist.

"Very proud and excited," Schumer went on. "Thank you everyone who voted and to my husband who wants me to never stop talking."

"So well deserved!!!! Congrats Schumers!" commented the comic's friend Jessica Yellin, author of the 2019 novel "Savage News." "Will he crawl the red carpet?"

Fellow mom Debra Messing, star of “Will & Grace," added, "Congratulations Amy!"

This Emmy nomination marks Schumer's 12th for writing, directing, performing or producing. She won as an executive producer of the 2015 Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, for Comedy Central's "Inside Amy Schumer."

Schumer and celebrity chef and cookbook author Fischer married in February 2018 and Schumer announced her pregnancy that October. Their son was born May 5.

"Trainwreck" star Schumer has posted numerous images of Gene, including two June 8 photos — one showing her pushing a stroller on a bucolic dirt road and another in which she cuddles the infant, both evidently asleep on a couch. "5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!" she captioned the latter image, in which she sports a large white undergarment.