Expectant comedian Amy Schumer on Sunday casually revealed that she and husband Chris Fischer are having a boy.

"Hey! We love @chancetherapper,” Schumer, 37, began an Instagram post, alluding to Chance the Rapper's tweet Saturday expressing hope for the return of a particular Wendy's dish, "and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help. Also we are having a boy."

Schumer, who was raised in Rockville Centre, was referring to the Fair Food Program signed onto by McDonald's; Burger King; Subway; and Yum! Brands, owner of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut; agreeing to increased wages for produce pickers and to help ensure humane working conditions.

Attempts to reach a Wendy's representative Sunday were unsuccessful and the chain has not commented on social media. A spokeswoman told The New York Times in March that its tomato suppliers must submit to third-party reviews of their labor practices.

Schumer announced in October that she was pregnant. She and celebrity chef and cookbook author Fischer married on Feb. 13, 2018.