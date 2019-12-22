LI's Amy Schumer posts end-of-year Instagram collage
Fellow comedians and other friends were kvelling Sunday over Amy Schumer's year-end photo collage on Instagram, including a never-before-seen image of her son Gene moments after his birth in May.
"It was a very good year," wrote the Rockville Centre-raised "Trainwreck" star, 38, captioning a nine-image collage that included a shot of screaming newborn Gene being held by Schumer and others including blue-gowned medical personnel and a hand presumably belonging to the comic's husband, celebrity chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer.
Other images from the "Top Nine" collage show Schumer pregnant; feeding zoo giraffes; on the beach with her husband; with him and other family; and beachside with stand-up comic and actress Bridget Everett, who was among the commenters on Schumer's Instagram post, writing, "Geeeeeeene" with two baby-bottle emoji.
Comic Kathy Griffin wrote, "So happpppy for you, lady," adding a heart emoji. "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote, "I love Gene," while broadcast journalist and author Katie Couric, a "Today" co-anchor from 1991 to 2006, simply posted a string of seven hearts.
Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018 and the comic announced her pregnancy that October. Their son was born May 5.
