LI's Amy Schumer posts end-of-year Instagram collage

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer attend the

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer attend the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan on June 10, 2018. Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions / Larry Busacca

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Fellow comedians and other friends were kvelling Sunday over Amy Schumer's year-end photo collage on Instagram, including a never-before-seen image of her son Gene moments after his birth in May.

"It was a very good year," wrote the Rockville Centre-raised "Trainwreck" star, 38, captioning a nine-image collage that included a shot of screaming newborn Gene being held by Schumer and others including blue-gowned medical personnel and a hand presumably belonging to the comic's husband, celebrity chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer.

Other images from the "Top Nine" collage show Schumer pregnant; feeding zoo giraffes; on the beach with her husband; with him and other family; and beachside with stand-up comic and actress Bridget Everett, who was among the commenters on Schumer's Instagram post, writing, "Geeeeeeene" with two baby-bottle emoji.

Comic Kathy Griffin wrote, "So happpppy for you, lady," adding a heart emoji. "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote, "I love Gene," while broadcast journalist and author Katie Couric, a "Today" co-anchor from 1991 to 2006, simply posted a string of seven hearts.

Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018 and the comic announced her pregnancy that October. Their son was born May 5.

