Rockville Centre-raised comedy star Amy Schumer has apologized to Hilaria Baldwin for jokingly using a photo of the fit and slender former yoga instructor to represent her larger self in a whimsical holiday post.

"I'm sorry!" Schumer said of the since-deleted missive, writing in a since-removed comments section of Baldwin's Instagram account.

"Girl, don't even apologize! You always make me laugh," responded Baldwin, 36, in an excerpt from that section on her Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "My only intentions were to address some of the … not so namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don't need to take responsibility for their actions."

Baldwin, wife of Long Island-native actor Alec Baldwin, on Sunday had posted an Instagram photo of herself dressed in black lace underwear, hugging 3-month-old son Eduardo, the youngest of the couple's five children. The post was promoting a skin ointment that Hilaria Baldwin had helped develop.

Schumer, 39, who shares 19-month-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, reposted the image, comically writing, "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

Baldwin reposted that on Instagram Stories, writing on it, "I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me … still don't get it 100% … but … I'll like it and I'll comment [with] some emojis." She did so, with a laughing-till-I'm-crying face and two red hearts.

She later added in a separate Instagram post, "After many people reached out to me, I decided to respond to the whole photo with Edu being made into a joke thing. Love a good joke-don't think this should have been such a big deal. … I'm an advocate for body positivity and inclusivity … which, let's all remember, includes everyone."

In a 4½-minute accompanying video, Baldwin explained, "I love jokes, I love making fun of myself, I love when other people make fun of me. What is the point in living life if you're not laughing? … My only concern with it is that it seemed to start to spiral out of control …. into a place of body shaming."

She went on to say, "If you're doing body inclusivity, that's body inclusivity for all. There's the whole thing of, 'Oh, moms don't look like that.' Some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity. … I have been a fitness person my entire life, and there you go, period. end of story."

Baldwin, who with her family has been living in East Hampton during the coronavirus pandemic, concluded, "We've had so much negativity over the past year. Stop. We're better together. … Let's just be a little bit kinder … because everybody is suffering mentally." Calling herself "a tired woman with a baby," she implored, "And you know what? Move on. Love you all."

She followed this with an Instagram Stories video in which she reiterated, "I thought the joke was very funny. I don't think she was making fun of me. I think that she was just being silly and the problem was what other people did with that."

Alec Baldwin has not commented publicly.