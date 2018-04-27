A hospital stay this week caused Amy Schumer to miss the London opening of her latest film “I Feel Pretty.”

On Friday, the Rockville Centre-raised actress-comedian posted on Instagram that she was in the hospital for five days as the result of a “horrible kidney infection.”

“I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time,” she wrote.

Doctors told Schumer that a trip to London for the premiere of “I Feel Pretty” was out of the question. “I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first,” she posted.

In addition to thanking her husband, Chris Fischer, she also expressed her gratitude to her fans and the support for movie, which grossed $16 million last weekend. (By comparison, 2015’s “Trainwreck” earned $30.1 million on its opening weekend.)

The actress concluded, “I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.”