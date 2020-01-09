TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Amy Schumer says she has started undergoing in vitro fertilization

Amy Schumer attends the Africa Outreach Project

 Amy Schumer attends the Africa Outreach Project Fundraiser at The Africa Center on Nov.12, 2019 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images/Steven Ferdman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Amy Schumer, who recently detailed her bout with the nausea-inducing condition hyperemesis throughout her pregnancy with her and husband Chris Fischer's son Gene, says she has begun in vitro fertilization to try to have another child.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” the Rockville Centre-raised comedy star, 38, posted on Instagram Thursday afternoon, alongside a photo of her bruised abdomen down to her C-section scar. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio," she wrote, publicly posting a presumed office phone number, (917) 970-9333. "We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Immediate encouragement came from other female celebrities. "You got this mama," commented broadcast journalist Katie Couric on Schumer's post. "Sending you lots of love!" Singer-actress Selena Gomez wrote, "I'm praying for you and chris," cryptically adding, "I'm sorry!" DJ and singer-songwriter Samantha Ronson told Schumer she had direct-messaged her.

Schumer and celebrity chef and cookbook author Fischer married in February 2018, and the comic announced her pregnancy that October.  Their son was born May 5 last year.

The “Trainwreck" and "Inside Amy Schumer" star had documented her hyperemesis on social media, and on Dec. 26 revealed on the podcast "Informed Pregnancy" that she was between five and six weeks pregnant when she began vomiting. "I had three days where I felt like I had the flu. But I didn't vomit. And then I think on the third or fourth day, I vomited and I was still pretty excited … 'I'm throwing up because I'm pregnant!' … I didn't know what was about to happen to me. That nausea that I felt at five weeks and [the associated] vomiting lasted until the day that Gene came out. … Maybe 10 days of my pregnancy I didn't throw up."

