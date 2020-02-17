The ever-open Amy Schumer, who announced early last month that she and her husband had begun in vitro fertilization in hopes of having a second child, gave a progress update over the weekend.

"Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right?" wrote the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 38, on Instagram Saturday. "Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?" Of those, she said, there was "1 normal embryo … So we feel lucky we got 1!"

The "Trainwreck" and Emmy Award-winning "Inside Amy Schumer" star thanked "everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."

In addition to supportive comments from performers including actresses Debra Messing, Julianne Moore and Krysten Ritter, comedians Ilana Glazer and Chelsea Handler and model Lily Aldridge, Schumer received thousands of missives from women relating their own IVF experiences and thanking the star for sharing hers. "Thank you Amy," wrote one. "I'm about to start the process and I'm nervous and scared but feel less alone when I read stories like yours."

Schumer, who has a 9-month-old son, Gene, with her husband, celebrity chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer, went on to say, "I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process."

She added, "[M]y number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like,” referring to a phone number, (917) 970-9333, for an automated recording asking people to text her. "I read them when I can't sleep or have time," she said.