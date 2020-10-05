In an homage to her 1980s "Jane Fonda's Workout" exercise videos, two-time Oscar winner Fonda puts fellow performers and a Basketball Hall of Famer through their paces in a public service announcement to encourage voting and voter registration.

"Hello, class! We're bringing back the movement!" says the 82-year-old Fonda, wearing workout gear and using "movement" as an allusion both to exercise and to her 1960s political activism. "We need you to be in shape for the upcoming race. We need you to be strong … laser-focused! I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand. So: Let's get ready to exercise our right to vote!"

Online in both 60- and 90-seconds of versions, the video — stylized to look like an old VHS recording, complete with video artifacting and dropouts, glowing neon graphics and a synthesizer beat — also stars Rockville Centre-raised comic Amy Schumer, actors Ashley Benson, Orlando Bloom, Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong and Kerry Washington, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, all remotely working out or pretending to. Pop star Katy Perry, who gave birth to daughter Daisy in August, looks in on fiance Bloom as he exercises in their gym. Later, while wearing a breast pump, Perry puns, "Get pumped to vote."

"Okay so @orlandobloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days," pop star Perry, 35, wrote on Instagram, adding, "I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!! Especially if @JaneFonda says I should. We're getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote."

"The QUEEN @JaneFonda getting us all in shape for the election of our LIVES!!!!!!" wrote eight-time Emmy Award-nominee Washington, 43, on her social media. Don't weight (see what I did there?)," she also punned.

In the short version, Schumer, 39, skips rope and later says, "Exercise your right to vote." In the longer version, she uses a stair machine, drying post-workout sweat with a towel and — in response to a remote Washington playfully barking, "Schumer, I need more out of you!" — collapsing on a red mat.

The video directs people to ExerciseThatVote.com, part of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Register2Vote Fund, which works to instruct eligible U.S. citizens on registering to vote.