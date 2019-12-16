No joke: Amy Schumer's a big Kardashian fan

Comedy star Amy Schumer appreciates reality television's Kardashian clan, and that's no joke.

"I watched the season finale of [ E!'S 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'] and it was a true delight," the Rockville Centre-raised comic, 38, wrote on Instagram after the season-17 closer Sunday. "I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are. They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian," Schumer wrote, adding three heart-eyed smiley-face emoji. "[T]hat's how I really feel,” she assured.

Accompanying this was an E! press photo of Kardashian sisters Khloé, 35, Kim, 39, Kourtney, 40, and matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, along with one of the sisters' young children.

"You are so sweet and this post is so kind! … thank you!!!" commented Kim Kardashian. "Thank you Amy!!!" added Jenner.

Also offering supportive comments were actress and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards; Alexis Waters from "The Bachelor" season 21 and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4; and model Emily Ratajkowski, who wrote enthusiastically, "Hell yes."

Emmy Award-winner Schumer, who with husband Chris Fischer has a 7-month-old son, Gene, will be the subject of a documentary she is producing for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, centering on her famously difficult pregnancy.