Amy Schumer reveals she has Lyme disease

Comedy star and current reality-show Emmy nominee Amy Schumer has revealed that she has contracted Lyme disease.

Posting an Instagram photo of herself as a child holding "my first ever fishing pole," the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 39, asked, "Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I'm on doxycycline," an antibiotic. "I have maybe had it for years," she said of the disease, for which typical symptoms include fever, fatigue and skin rash, and if untreated can lead to facial paralysis, arthritis and other conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Any advice?" she asked. "Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio" on her Instagram front page, giving the phone number (917) 970-9333, which she also offered in June to as a sympathetic outlet to victims of sexual abuse.

Concluding on a hopeful note, Schumer said, "I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it."

Lyme disease, named after the Connecticut town where it was first recognized, is a bacterial infection from the bite of a deer tick, also called a blacklegged tick. For infection to set in, the tick must be attached to a person for at least 36 to 48 hours, per the National Institutes of Health.

In 2016, Schumer had joked to a writer for the magazine Marie Claire, when the two met for an interview in New York's Central Park, "Hope you like Lyme disease!" It was unclear if she had suffered from the condition at the time.

Others who have contracted Lyme disease include the Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised actor Alec Baldwin, who told an audience at a benefit gala for Lyme disease research in 2017, "I got the classic Lyme disease [symptoms] for each successive summer, for five years, every August … sweating to death in my bed," People magazine reported at the time. Long Island Music Hall of Famer Debbie Gibson, who was raised in Merrick, revealed in 2014 that she had struggled for over a year with the condition.

Schumer, who has earned more than a dozen Emmy nominations, and whose "Inside Amy Schumer" for Comedy Central won in 2015 for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, currently is in the running for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, for Food Network's "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook," starring her and her celebrity-chef husband, Chris Fischer.