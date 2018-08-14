Comedy star Amy Schumer noted her six-month wedding anniversary Monday with typically self-deprecating humor..

"Married 6 months today," Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 37, posted on Instagram with a photo of herself and her widely grinning husband, chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer. "I love you more every day," she wrote, adding, "Sorry my fart woke us up this morning."

The "Trainwreck" and "I Feel Pretty" star wed Fischer on Feb. 13 in California with guests in attendance including Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence and writer-producer Judd Apatow.