Amy Schumer marks six months of marriage in her own way

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer at the

 Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Comedy star Amy Schumer noted her six-month wedding anniversary Monday with typically self-deprecating humor..

"Married 6 months today," Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 37, posted on Instagram with a photo of herself and her widely grinning husband, chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer. "I love you more every day," she wrote, adding, "Sorry my fart woke us up this morning."

The "Trainwreck" and "I Feel Pretty" star wed Fischer on Feb. 13 in California with guests in attendance including Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence and writer-producer Judd Apatow.

