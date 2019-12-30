Amy Schumer opens up about pregnancy complications

Amy Schumer has given new details about the nausea-inducing condition hyperemesis she had suffered right up to the birth of her and husband Chris Fischer's son, Gene, and has revealed the inspiration behind the infant's first name.

The comedy star, 38, told the podcast "Informed Pregnancy" that she was between five and six weeks pregnant when she began vomiting. "I had three days where I felt like I had the flu. But I didn't vomit. And then I think on the third or fourth day, I vomited and I was still pretty excited … 'I'm throwing up because I'm pregnant!' … I didn't know what was about to happen to me. That nausea that I felt at five weeks and [the associated] vomiting lasted until the day that Gene came out. … Maybe 10 days of my pregnancy I didn't throw up."

The Rockville Centre-raised Schumer recalled that the day of her son's birth "was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was the sickest I'd been the whole time, and I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.' And I was so big and I was so miserable, and I couldn't keep anything down." Her acupuncturist of about 10 years suggested a C-section, which Schumer began considering. "And then I talked to my [actress] friend Amber Tamblyn, who had a C-section, and she told me things that she wish she'd been told."

During the procedure, "I was throwing up through the whole first hour of my C-section," Schumer said. "It's supposed to take about an hour-and-a-half or something —mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis," a disorder in which tissue normally inside of the uterus grows outside it. "And that was really scary," she added.

Schumer also revealed that "Gene" is a homonym of her husband's late mother's name. "Spelled different, but that's where I got Gene from."

And she said she discovered she was pregnant while she and celebrity chef Fischer were on an outing with fellow comedy star Jerry Seinfeld and his wife. "We were actually at the Seinfelds' house and we were going somewhere and I was, like, 'Can you also get me a pregnancy test?' … [I] did not think I was pregnant, I just, like, [was] really feeling good. And I took it. And I didn't even tell [Fischer] I was going to take it."

When they found out, she said, "We just stared at each other with our mouths open. We couldn't believe it. It was so exciting."

Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018 and the comic announced her pregnancy that October. Their son was born May 5.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Around midnight Monday, Schumer posted a photo of her husband kissing her as she held their baby, writing, "This has been by far the best year of my life and I spent half of it vomiting everyday."