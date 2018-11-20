Amy Schumer has bounced back from her recent pregnancy-related hospitalization, performing scheduled shows in Newark and Pittsburgh after postponing two Texas dates.

"Thanks to Newark and Pittsburgh," the Rockville Centre-raised comic, 37, wrote on Instagram Monday, posting a photo of herself in a backstage dressing room, casually attired in sweatpants and showing her pregnant belly. "I'm so happy to be feeling better and I will be able to continue my tour."

She added, however, she was under "doctors orders not to travel cross country yet so I'm sorry that Seattle, Phoenix and Oakland will need to be postponed," referring to shows originally scheduled from Friday to Sunday. "I promise to go see you guys and make up the date[s] real soon...The rest of the tour will go on as planned! Happy Thanksgiving." She remains scheduled to perform Wednesday at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

Schumer earlier had posted a photo of herself at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Saturday, receiving a standing ovation. "Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark -- something no one else has ever said," she quipped. In a backstage photo from the same night she posed with Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride and his wife, thanking them for their "support and friendship . . . Honored you guys came out!"

On Monday, Schumer had posted an onstage photo from Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall, where she had performed the night before.

The comedian last week had been hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a severe form of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy. Posting a photo of herself in a hospital bed or gurney, resting with her eyes closed, she assured, "I'm fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester." She was forced to postpone shows last Thursday in Dallas and last Friday in Austin, Texas.