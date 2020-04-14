Why Amy Schumer changed her son's middle name

Amy Schumer says she and husband Chris Fischer have had to change their infant son's middle name after belatedly realizing that the 11-month-old's first two names created a homonym for a private body part.

"Do you guys know that 'Gene,' our baby's name, is officially changed?," the Rockville Centre-raised comedy star, 38, told co-hosts Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein and Keith Robinson and guest Claudia O'Doherty on Tuesday's episode of the comedians’ podcast "Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith."

"It was 'Gene Attell Fischer,' but we realized," she continued, "that we by accident named our son 'Genital.' 'Gene Attell' sounds like 'genital.' "

Schumer, who had bestowed the middle name "Atell" in tribute to her friend, fellow Rockville Centre-reared comic Dave Atell, added that it was her mother who had discovered the homonym. "My mom pointed that out to me, actually. My mom was like, 'Amy's called her son "Genital." ' … She was right.” Schumer and her husband chose "David" as a substitute since that name also honored her friend and, as well, "My dad's middle name is David."

The "Trainwreck" star agreed with the other comics’ riffing that the boy's entire name, "Gene Atell Fischer," sounded like "genital fissure."

Neither Schumer nor Atell have commented on social media about the name-change.

In a similar vein, Schumer had said in March 2018, a month after she and celebrity-chef Fischer had wed, that she had decided against taking his last name so as not to be "Amy Fischer" — a sound-alike for "Amy Fisher," the infamous Merrick teen who served seven years in prison after a 1992 attempt to kill the wife of her 38-year-old lover, Massapequa auto mechanic Joey Buttafuoco.