New mother Amy Schumer, who suffered such severe hyperemesis during her pregnancy that she was hospitalized for that nausea-inducing condition, is thanking her doula and others for helping her through that ordeal. She additionally urged support for such birth counselors as well as midwives and medical personnel in developing countries where maternal death is common.

"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy," the comedy star, 37, who was raised in Rockville Centre, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a photo of herself holding her and husband Chris Fischer's nearly week-old son, Gene.

"Women are the [best]," she wrote. "Men are cool and whatever but women are [expletive] warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula," naming Domino Kirke of the Brooklyn-based Carriage House Birth. "[W]hat do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can."

She went on to thank "Doctor [Hayama] Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at [the Manhattan hospital] Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals i spent time in this year, thank you for everything. I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But [expletive], what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone."

Schumer added she had "learned that globally 1 in 5 births take place without the assistance of a skilled birth attendant. @everymomcounts is a great place to donate $250 equips a midwife with a bag of medical equipment needed to provide care to hundreds of women and babies in Guatemala," she said of the nonprofit organization Every Mother Counts.

"All my friends. Friends I've had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to 'keep going' or telling me "it will be worth it'. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana," her dog, she concluded.

"Will & Grace" star Debra Messing commented, "It's astonishing what women can do. Congratulations Amy! My favorite part starts now -- the long nursing dates where he just stares into your eyes. It's so powerful. Enjoy!" Other well-wishes at the post included her "Snatched" co-star, Oscar-winner Goldie Hawn, who wrote, "Happy Mother's Day my angel. Xx bless mama and son!"; actresses Rosanna Arquette, Megan Mullally, Michelle Pfeiffer, Amber Tamblyn and Olivia Wilde; comedians Aidy Bryant, Ilana Glazer and Nick Kroll; Broadway star Laura Benanti; and model Christy Turlington.