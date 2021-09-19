Amy Schumer undergoes surgery, has uterus, appendix removed

Comedy star Amy Schumer said over the weekend that because of the medical condition endometriosis, which had complicated the delivery of her and husband Chris Fischer's son two years ago, she has had to have her uterus and appendix removed.

"OK. So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," the Rockville Centre-raised Emmy Award winner, 40, said in an Instagram video Saturday from her hospital bed. Endometriosis, a chronic disorder in which tissue that is normally inside the uterus grows outside of it, affects roughly 10% of all reproductive-age females globally.

"The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it," Schumer explains. "There was a lot — a lot — of blood in my uterus and I'm sore and I have some, like, gas pains, But other than that, I already feel that my energy— ," she starts to say as the video cuts off.

The "Trainwreck" and "I Feel Pretty" star added in the post's text message, "If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis."

Her post also included a photo of herself standing in a hospital gown in her room, staring defiantly at the camera. That same photo appears on Instagram Stories, where uploads cycle out after 24 hours. There, graphical text reads, "Peace out endometriosis! Thanks Dr Seckin and Dr Brill." Dr. Tamar Seckin heads the Seckin Endometriosis Center, and Dr. Hayama Brill is part of the nonprofit Endometriosis Foundation of America. Both organizations are headquartered in Manhattan.

Other high-profile entertainment-industry figures who have discussed their endometriosis include Lena Dunham, Julianne Hough, Sarah Hyland, Emma Roberts, Halsey (née Ashley Frangipane) and author and "Top Chef" host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, who commented on Schumer's Instagram post, "Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon!"

Also commenting were "Will & Grace" Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, who wrote, "Oh my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone and you won't have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!" Catherine Reitman, creator-star of the CBS/Netflix sitcom "Workin' Moms" and the daughter of filmmaker Ivan Reitman, said, "I hope you're feeling better and letting that gas out. Sending you all the good stuff."

Other well-wishers included actors Selma Blair and Amber Tamblyn, fashion influencer Olivia Culpo, and cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, wife of Massapequa-raised comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld.

Schumer, whose film drama "The Humans" is scheduled for release in November, is set to star in a new HBO Max reality-TV show, "Amy Learns to … ." Last year's HBO Max documentary miniseries "Expecting Amy" centered on her famously difficult pregnancy with her and Fischer's son, Gene. Schumer has been filming her upcoming Hulu series "Life & Beth" on locales including Angelo's Pizzeria in Malverne and Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park.