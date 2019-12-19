TODAY'S PAPER
Amy Winehouse exhibit coming to Grammy Museum

Amy Winehouse's artifacts will be featured in an

Amy Winehouse's artifacts will be featured in an exhibit at the Grammy Museum starting Jan. 17. Credit: AP/Joel Ryan

By The Associated Press
The first-ever Amy Winehouse exhibit in the United States will debut at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles next month.

The Recording Academy said on Thursday that the late singer's popular outfits — including her halter dress worn at her final stage performance in Belgrade in 2011 — never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and home video, journal entries and more from her family's personal archive will make up “Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse." The exhibit opens Jan. 17 and will run through April 13.

Winehouse died July 23, 2011, at her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning at age 27. She only released two albums, “Frank" and “Back to Black,” but had a tremendous impact on music fans and her peers, being praised for her jazzlike vocals and honest lyrics. She won five Grammys at the 2008 show, which she couldn't attend because was rejected for a U.S. work visa.

