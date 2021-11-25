Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Andrea McArdle, who as a child actor earned a Tony Award nomination for her starring role in the 1977 Broadway musical "Annie," has exited NBC's upcoming "Annie Live!" due to a family issue.

"I am saddened to announce I will not be participating in 'Annie Live!'," McArdle, 58, said in a statement to media on Wednesday.

"My father is currently in the hospital," she said of Paul McArdle, a former statistician, "and I need to put all of my energy into his health and well-being. I wish everyone involved with the production great success. Break a leg everyone."

Her mother, Phyllis, died in 2017.

McArdle had been announced on Nov. 12 in the role of real-life First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, a new character added to this production. No replacement has yet been named for the live production, which airs Dec. 2 from Bethpage's Gold Coast Studios.

"We love Andrea McArdle and our entire company is sending best wishes to her and her father," said Robert Greenblatt, an executive producer of "Annie Live!," in a statement. "Our Annie, Celina Smith, is thrilled to have met her and she's excited about following in her incredible footsteps."

In addition to originating the title role on Broadway, McArdle played Star-to-Be, a hopeful young actress, opposite Alicia Morton's Annie in the 1999 "Wonderful World of Disney" TV-movie "Annie."