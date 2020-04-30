Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, reacting to news that he and his TV anchor brother were voted the two most desired men in New York City in a matchmaker’s poll, told a news reporter “I am eligible” during a live broadcast Thursday.

The exchange on 1010 WINS radio came during the least romantic of discussions — a chat on cleaning up New York City’s subways — when anchor Susan Richard mentioned the results of the poll, done by Maureen Tara Nelson. The Long Island-based Nelson said she surveyed 100 of her 2,000 female clients.

What, Richard asked, did Cuomo think of sharing the top slot with his brother, Chris Cuomo of CNN?

"Well Susan, I did not see that. But now that you raise that, most wanted eligibility, my brother is married, I am not married, so I don't think he would qualify as eligible. However, I am eligible," he said, all but elbowing out his younger sibling.

Richard jumped right in.

"Well, I just want to say we are both single Sagittarians from Queens,” she said. “I'm just saying, I'm just putting it out there."

Cuomo, who has seen his celebrity status rise amid his popular briefings on the COVID-19 outbreak, laughed and said, "Sounds good to me," adding, "It all started in Queens."

The spontaneous exchange pleased Nelson, who claims on her website to have matched more than 1,000 people in Manhattan and on Long Island. Her company, MTN Matchmaking, has offices in Melville, Manhattan and Boca Raton, Fla.

She said the Cuomos knocked Justin Theroux, last year's winner, to third place. Kevin Costner won two years ago, she said.

“I am flying high,” she said. “I’m like super excited … I’ve never had a politician before and the way they both, him and his brother, won the contest is like really cool. It’s such a cool story.”