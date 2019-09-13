Controversial comedians Andrew Dice Clay and Roseanne Barr have been pushing pop culture’s buttons for decades. Now this spicy duo is launching their co-headlining “Mr. & Mrs. America” tour at The Paramount in Huntington on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Here’s a breakdown of their Top Ten most outrageous moments:

ROSEANNE SENDS RACIAL TWEET (2018)

After successfully rebooting her old sitcom, “Roseanne,” Barr sends a racially charged tweet targeting President Barack Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett causing ABC to fire her from her own show.

DICE GOES TO WAR WITH 'SNL’s' NORA DUNN (1990)

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Nora Dunn refused to appear on the show when Clay hosted (May 12, 1990) citing his behavior as misogynistic and homophobic. Clay retorted in his opening monologue calling her “Nora Dunce.”

ROSEANNE MOCKS NATIONAL ANTHEM (1990)

On July 25, 1990 when the San Diego Padres played the Cincinnati Reds at Jack Murphy Stadium, Barr sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” in an off-key sarcastic manner. When she finished, Barr grabbed her groin region and spat on the field. The performance caught the attention of President George H.W. Bush who label it “disgraceful.”

DICE CHOKES UP ON “ARSENIO” (1990)

Conflicting with his tough-guy image, Clay got choked up on the July 10, 1990 episode of “The Arsenio Hall Show” while promoting his first leading role film, “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.” Stepping away from his interview on the couch and breaking character, Clay addressed the crowd recounting his long road to stardom and started to cry on national TV.

ROSEANNE POSES AS HITLER (2009)

Barr stepped over the line when she dressed up as Adolf Hilter, leader of the Nazi Party, for a feature story, “That Oven Feelin’,” in a satirical Jewish publication, Heeb, holding a tray of burnt gingerbread man cookies in July 2009.

DICE GETS BANNED FROM MTV (1989)

When Clay got on the microphone at MTV’s “Video Music Awards” in 1989 and was asked to fill time, the raunchy comic proceeded to do a three-minute stand-up set complete with foul-language and adult versions of Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The stunt caused him to be banned for life from the channel. However, the ban has since been lifted.

ROSEANNE RUNS FOR PRESIDENT (2012)

Barr threw her hat in the ring when she ran for office in 2012 on the Green Party ticket. Her campaign drew more than 67,000 votes nationwide. A documentary, “Roseanne for President!” by director Eric Weinrib, was released in 2015 capturing her political venture.

DICE WALKS OFF CNNfn LIVE INTERVIEW (2003)

While being interviewed by Allan Chernoff live on CNNfn in November 2003, Clay got incensed when he was asked if he was running a gym. Clay snapped, “Where are you getting your [expletive] information? This is ridiculous.” The comedian went on a curse-filled verbal tirade causing him to pull off his body microphone and exit the studio in a huff.

ROSEANNE DOES A HORROR MOVIE CAMEO (1991)

Out of nowhere and at the height of her popularity, Barr suddenly appeared in a slasher film, “Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare” with her new husband Tom Arnold. The couple made a bizarre cameo as “childless man and woman.” Barr was simply listed in the credits as “Mrs. Tom Arnold.”

DICE TRIES BEING FAMILY-FRIENDLY (1995)

“Mainstream Silverstein” is what shock jock Howard Stern called Clay (whose real name is Andrew Clay Silverstein) when he tried his hand at being a blue-collar dad on the CBS family sitcom, “Bless This House” in 1995. Even the credits plainly labeled him as Andrew Clay – no Dice. But the network pulled the plug after airing only 16 episodes making his role come up snake eyes.