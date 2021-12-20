TODAY'S PAPER
Andy Cohen recovers from second bout of COVID-19

Bravo's Andy Cohen confirmed Monday on social media

Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Bravo TV executive and on-air personality Andy Cohen has confirmed he has endured a second bout of COVID-19 and that he has recovered.

In a Twitter exchange Monday that referred to Cohen's late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live," a fan asked, "Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns?" Cohen, 53, responded, "Yes! All better now."

TMZ.com, citing anonymous sources, said the fully vaccinated Cohen had quarantined after testing positive two weeks ago, and has since tested negative. In March 2020, early in the pandemic, Cohen had written on Instagram, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better." He thanked front line medical professionals and urged "everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."



