TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Andy Dick sues man who punched him in New Orleans

Comedian Andy Dick has filed suit against a

Comedian Andy Dick has filed suit against a man who punched him last year in New Orleans' French Quarter district. Credit: Invision / AP / Dan Steinberg

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW ORLEANS — Comedian Andy Dick has filed a lawsuit in New Orleans against the man who punched him last year outside a French Quarter nightclub.

Documents in the July 30 lawsuit were made public Thursday, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Dick, 54, said the punch by David Hale, 47, caused "serious, permanent and disabling injuries." He seeks compensation for medical expenses and lost wages, among other damages.

"The entire suit is ridiculous," Hale's attorney, Michael Kennedy, said in an emailed statement Friday to The Associated Press. Kennedy, who has denied wrongdoing by Hale, said it was "appalling" that Dick would seek lost wages during a pandemic.

Hale has maintained that Dick provoked him into hitting him by grabbing Hale's genitals and winking at him outside the club where Dick had performed. Dick has denied he touched Hale.

On July 28, the New Orleans district attorney's office said it was dropping prosecution of Hale because Dick had not been cooperative and had not kept in touch with prosecutors.

A district attorney spokesman, Ken Daley, said the case could be revived if Dick reestablishes contact with the district attorney's office. Dick later said he would be willing to come to New Orleans to testify against Hale.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston says that the HBO Max "Friends" Aniston 'sad' that 'Friends' reunion delayed again
'Muppets Now': 21st century update still a work in progress
HBO's documentary film "Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn" New HBO doc revisits 1989 Yusuf Hawkins murder
Ren Höek, left, and Stimpson J. 'Stimpy' Cat, 'Ren & Stimpy' returning to TV, this time on Comedy Central
Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are reprising their 'Who's the Boss?' gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano
Sarah Snook as Sarah Greenbaum and Seth Rogen 'An American PIckle': Seth Rogen shines in dual role
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search