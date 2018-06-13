Angelina Jolie must allow her estranged husband Brad Pitt extensive time with their children, not monitor their communications, and encourage their paternal relationship, according to a recent court ruling.

In an order issued by the Superior Court of Los Angeles County last week and made public Tuesday, the judge warned Oscar-winner Jolie, 43, that, "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."

The document was first obtained by TheBlast.com and subsequently confirmed by CNN and others. Jolie, currently filming a sequel to 2014's "Maleficent," and fellow film star Pitt, 54, now shooting Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," have six children aged 9 to 16. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, with custody issues a sticking point that has prolonged the proceedings.

Saying that the children "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," and that "it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother," the court directed that Pitt have custody for four hours daily through June 17, increasing to 10 hours daily from June 27 to July 1. He then will have custody for four consecutive days during the time range of July 8 to 14, and then fully from July 21 to July 29.

Pitt will not be with all the children at once for most of this initial schedule, and will designate one or two at a time. The couple's 16-year-old son Maddox was given some leeway to chose which parent to be with. Jolie will not be present during Pitt's custodial time, although a child therapist would. Moreover, Jolie must arrange a conference call with the children and their doctors to assure the children that "the court has determined that each of them are safe with their father."

She also must provide Pitt with each child's cellphone number, allow him unfettered phone access, not monitor the phone calls, and not read the children's text messages with their father, among other strictures.

A spokesperson for Jolie issued this statement: "This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

Pitt's spokesperson had no comment.