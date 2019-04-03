Angelina Jolie is not ruling out running for public office.

The actress and United Nations special envoy told People magazine in an interview "never say never!" However, Jolie said she's "looking to others for leadership."

In her role with the UN's High Commission for Refugees, Jolie recently urged nations to deploy more women peacekeepers in order to prevent sexual violence against refugees. Jolie, 43, said "we have to change laws that treat women as second-class citizens."

Since separating from Brad Pitt more than two years ago, Jolie is focused on their six children and her work. Her oldest, Maddox, enters college in the fall.

She wrapped up her first starring movie role in four years in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." It's due out in October.

The interview appears in People's April 15 issue.