Angie Harmon, Greg Vaughan engaged

Former "Law & Order" and "Rizzoli & Isles" star Angie Harmon became engaged on Christmas Day to "Queen Sugar" and "Days of Our Lives" star Greg Vaughan.

"Marry, Marry Christmas!!" Harmon, 47, wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside four photos, including two of the proposal and two of the couple's blended family. She and Vaughan each have three children from previous marriages.

Harmon and ex-husband Jason Seahorn, a former New York Giants cornerback, are the parents of daughters Finely, 16, Avery 14, and Emery 11, while Vaughan and his ex-wife, model-actress Touriya Haoud, are parents to sons Jathan, 12, Cavan, 9, and Landan, 7.

Vaughan reposted the four images on his own Instagram account, adding a closeup of the couple, with Harmon displaying her engagement ring.