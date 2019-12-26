TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Angie Harmon, Greg Vaughan engaged

Angie Harmon at the Whole Child International's Inaugural

Angie Harmon at the Whole Child International's Inaugural Gala on Oct. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Neilson Barnard

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Former "Law & Order" and "Rizzoli & Isles" star Angie Harmon became engaged on Christmas Day to  "Queen Sugar" and "Days of Our Lives" star Greg Vaughan.

"Marry, Marry Christmas!!" Harmon, 47, wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside four photos, including two of the proposal and two of the couple's blended family. She and Vaughan each have three children from  previous marriages. 

Harmon and ex-husband Jason Seahorn, a former New York Giants cornerback, are the parents of daughters Finely, 16, Avery 14, and Emery 11, while Vaughan and his ex-wife, model-actress Touriya Haoud, are parents to sons Jathan, 12, Cavan, 9, and Landan, 7.

Vaughan reposted the four images on his own Instagram account, adding a closeup of the couple, with Harmon displaying her engagement ring.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Catherine Giudici (left) and Sean Lowe attend 'Bachelor' couple have third child
George R.R. Martin attends the premiere of the 'GoT' author Martin opens bookstore in Santa Fe, N.M.
Tess Romero as Elena Canero-Reed in Disney+ series What's new in January on the streaming services
J.P. Rosenbaum attends a WE tv event for LI 'Bachelorette' winner 'definitely progressing' 
Adam Driver attends the "Marriage Story" UK Adam Driver to host first 'SNL' of 2020
Tiffani Amber Thiessen, now starring in Netflix's "Alexa Tiffani Thiessen talks  her favorite LI beach, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search