Angie Martinez, the afternoon host of WWPR/105.1FM (Power 105.1) — and one of the best-known hip-hop DJs in the country — said in a social media post Monday morning that she had sustained "severe" injuries in a car accident, and would be off the air for an unspecified period of time.

In the Twitter post Bronx-born Martinez, 48, said she had "a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae" then added, “I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that. Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a difficult time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever soon." She did not specify where or how the accident took place.

Angel Aristone, a spokeswoman for iHeartMedia, which owns Power 105.1, said in a statement, "Angie is an important part of the iHeart family and we wish her all the best for a speedy recovery. We don’t have anything else to share at this time." Aristone said "We will have other on air talent and guests filling in, in the interim."

Long called "the Voice of New York," Martinez joined Power in 2014 after her long stint at WQHT/97.1 FM (Hot 97). Best known for her top-rated afternoon show, she also has had a long hip-hop career, releasing four albums in the early aughts, and another in 2014. She also has done occasional TV acting, and appeared as herself on "Empire" last spring.

Martinez, who hosts and produces WeTV's "Untold Stories of Hip-hop" — which launched in July — once had a shot at "American Idol" fame too. She was signed as a judge for the second season in 2002, then abruptly quit before the season launch, saying in a statement at the time, "after judging the first few auditions, I've decided to leave the show because it became too uncomfortable for me to tell someone else to give up on their dream." Her manager at the time told MTV News, "Some girl burst into tears when Angie rejected her at the auditions, and Angie quit. She just couldn't crush the contestants' dreams."

A call to Martinez's representative was not returned. In her tweet posted just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, Martinez wrote, “I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning."