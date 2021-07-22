Anna Faris accidentally reveals that she has eloped

Actor Anna Faris let slip this week that she and her fiance, cinematographer Michael Barrett, recently eloped.

On her podcast "Unqualified with Anna Faris" Monday, the former "Mom" star, 44, offhandedly told her guest, food writer and "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons, "My husband shot a movie in Japan." That revelation went unremarked upon both on this first mention and on a second later in the show, when Faris and co-host April Beyer were speaking with a call-in listener, Samantha, who had asked about maintaining old friendships as her life evolved.

"I've got to tell you," Faris told the woman, "it's really hard to find [time]. I run a business, I have a husband, I have dogs, I have family, it's so much, and I still maintain my friendships with my single girlfriends. … But it's so much easier when I can see my couple friends, because then I can bring my husband into it. Right? I don't want to say to him two, three times a week, 'I am leaving to go out with the girls.' "

A few minutes later, however, Faris said on the podcast, chuckling, "My fiance is … he's now my husband."

"What?!" Beyer exclaimed.

"Yes, we eloped," Faris answered, adding, "I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels --," she stopped short, trying to find the right word. "Like, I can't say 'fiance' anymore!" She went on to say the marriage ceremony "was at a local courthouse up in Washington State," where Faris had grown up in the town of Edmonds. "It was great."

She first had been seen publicly with Barrett, 51 — a cinematographer whose credits include Adam Sandler's "You Don't Mess with the Zohan" (2008), "A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas" (2011), "Ted" (2012) and "Gotti" (2018) — in 2017 after he shot her movie "Overboard" (2018). Her "Mom" co-star, Allison Janney, told Us Weekly in January 2020 that the couple by then had been engaged "for a long time."

Faris — the mother of son Jack, 8, with her second husband, actor Chris Pratt — suggested in the podcast that Barrett also is a parent. "We saw my family and [the marriage news] kind of slipped out the same way," she said. "My aunt asked me, 'You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?' And I said, 'Well, actually, I am a stepmom. I was, like, four days ago."

The wedding's locale, she specified, "was San Juan Island up in Washington State, which is just, like, the most magical place on Earth."

In addition to Marvel Cinematic Universe star Pratt, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2017, Faris previously was wed to her co-star in the 1999 film "Lovers Lane," Ben Indra.