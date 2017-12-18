Former tennis pro and model Anna Kournikova and her longtime boyfriend, music star Enrique Iglesias, reportedly have had twin children together after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

TMZ.com on Monday said Kournikova, 36, and Iglesias, 42, son of Spanish music star Julio Iglesias, had son Nicholas and daughter Lucy on Saturday in Miami.

Kournikova appears to have no spokesperson, and Enrique Iglesias’ representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. The highly private couple have been together since 2001, TMZ said.

The Moscow-born Kournikova ended her WTA tennis career in 2003, but continued for a time to play exhibition matches on the World TeamTennis circuit. She also served as a trainer on season 12 of “The Biggest Loser,” which aired in 2011.

Iglesias, whose current single is “Súbeme la Radio,” featuring Descemer Bueno and Zion & Lennox, has a world tour scheduled to begin March 11.