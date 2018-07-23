"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson has denied wrongdoing following a woman's accusation of assault.

"It's unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false," Anderson's spokeswoman told Newsday in a statement. "The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim."

TheBlast.com reported Friday that an unnamed alleged victim filed a police report earlier this year with the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Dept., claiming Anderson, 47, had assaulted the woman more than a year ago. The woman said she had met Anderson at an event and was assaulted during a subsequent meeting to discuss business.

LAPD spokesman Joshua Rubinstein confirmed to Newsday Monday that "there is an active investigation."

Anderson has been married since 1999 to Alvina Anderson, according to People magazine, citing court documents in her since-rescinded divorce filing of Sept. 21, 2015. The two are parents to adult daughter Kira and teenage son Nathan, a semiregular on the 2015 Netflix sitcom "Richie Rich" and a cast-member of rapper Rev Run's semiautobiographical Netflix series "All About the Washingtons," premiering Aug. 10.

In October 2004, a Memphis judge dismissed a rape charge against Anderson and "Hustle & Flow" assistant director Wayne Witherspoon, saying the allegations by an extra on that movie were "absolutely the most suspicious case I've ever heard."

Anderson has not commented on social media, and an ABC spokeswoman for "Black-ish" did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Anderson stars as family-man advertising executive Andre "Dre" Johnson, the father of several kids with his doctor wife Rainbow a.k.a. Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross). He has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for the role, with an additional two nods as an executive producer in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. "Black-ish" has been renewed for a fifth season.