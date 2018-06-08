Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef, best-selling author and star of numerous culinary shows, has died, according to a Friday morning report on CNN, where he has worked the past five years as host of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

Bourdain, who was 61, committed suicide, according to the network.

He was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France by friend and chef Eric Ripert, CNN said. He was in France working on “Parts Unknown,” which features culinary traditions around the world.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain, a native of New York, launched what would become a multi-hyphenate media career in the early 2000s, with best-selling books like “Kitchen Confidential,” then launched a TV career in 2002 with “A Cook’s Tour” on the Food Network.

The first Bourdain hit, “No Reservations,” launched in 2005 on the Travel Channel; it was a breakout hit for the network, so much so that Fox launched a sitcom called “Kitchen Confidential,” starring then relatively unknown Bradley Cooper, largely based on Bourdain’s life and career.

Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” for CNN marked the end of the long association with the Travel Channel.

An outsized personality, Bourdain’s media profile was built to match: He produced a dozen shows — including one, recently with fellow CNN star Christiane Amanpour, entitled “Sex & Love Around the World”; he appeared on dozens of shows over the years, in the process becoming a charter member of one of TV’s fastest growing phenomena — the “TV chef;” and continued to publish books and articles in various national publications.

— With The Associated Press