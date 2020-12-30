Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety

Following his well-chronicled younger days of raucousness with such drinking buddies as Peter O'Toole, Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins celebrated 45 years of sobriety Tuesday.

"Hello, everyone. Good morning," the celebrated actor, who turns 83 on Thursday, said in a one-minute, black-and-white video across his social media. "Well, [a] new year is coming," he continued. "It's been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people. But 45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call."

Hopkins — who has spoken previously about ceasing alcohol on Dec. 29, 1975, after infamously awakening in a Phoenix, Arizona, hotel room with no memory of how he had gotten there from Los Angeles — went on to say, "I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death. I'm not preachy, but I got a message, a little thought that said, 'Do you want to live or die?' and I said, 'I want to live.' And suddenly the relief came, and my life has been amazing."

He conceded he "may have off days and sometimes little bits of doubt and all that, but all in all, I say hang in there. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You young people, don't give up. Just keep in there, just keep fighting. Be bold, and mighty forces will come to your aid. That's sustained me through my life. And that's all I've got to say, and happy New Year. This is going to be the best year. Thank you."

Among the well-wishers commenting on his video was "The Brady Bunch" star Maureen McCormick, 64, who tweeted, "Thanks so much for sharing this beautiful message! Congratulations! 40 years for me! #HangInThere #sobriety."

The Wales-born Hopkins had told a student audience at the University Of California in 2008 that after his epiphany, he spoke with a woman from Alcoholics Anonymous, who, he said, asked him, "Why don't you just trust in God?" His desire to drink, he told the crowd, was "never to return."

"Some miracle happened," he once recalled to the San Francisco Chronicle. "I don't even think about it now. It doesn't bother me to be around people who are drinking. I'm just so glad I don't do it anymore, because my body was almost completely ruled by it."

The five-time Academy Award-nominee, who won in 1991 for "The Silence of the Lambs," has starred in films including "The Lion in Winter" (1968), "The Elephant Man" (1980), "The Remains of the Day" (1993), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe "Thor" trilogy, as Odin. A two-time Emmy Award-winner, he earned the most recent of his five nominations in 2017, for his role as mastermind Dr. Robert Ford on the HBO series "Westworld."

TEIGEN TOUTS SOBRIETY Chrissy Teigen, who suffered a miscarriage on Sept. 30, appears to be recovering from the depression she said followed. In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, the model and TV personality, 35, dressed in a swimsuit at her home, bounces cheerily into frame singing "Good Morning" from the 1952 movie musical "Singin' in the Rain." One commenter wrote humorously, "I need whatever drugs you’re on!!" Teigen, who has spoken of her past alcohol addiction, replied, "4 weeks sober," followed by emoji of hearts and of hands clasped together in prayer.