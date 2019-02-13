TODAY'S PAPER
Indictment: Ex-'American Idol' contestant was drug courier

A recently unsealed court document says the former contestant on both "American Idol" and "Fear Factor" worked as a courier for a drug ring and was trying to deliver nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl.

Antonella Barba, seen here on Oct. 16, 2010,

Antonella Barba, seen here on Oct. 16, 2010, in Manhattan.  Photo Credit: AP/Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va. — A recently unsealed court document says a former contestant on both "American Idol" and "Fear Factor" worked as a courier for a drug ring and was trying to deliver nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl when she was arrested last year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 32-year-old Antonella Barba was back in custody Monday, following a federal indictment charging her with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Barba was originally arrested in October in Norfolk Virginia.

She was previously charged with shoplifting in New York and has a felony marijuana case pending in Kansas.

Barba, of New Jersey, reached the top 16 on "American Idol" in 2007, the year Jordin Sparks won. She competed on "Fear Factor" in 2012.

Her public defender didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

