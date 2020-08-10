TODAY'S PAPER
Antonio Banderas reveals he has tested positive for COVID-19

Spanish producer and actor Antonio Banderas revealed on

Spanish producer and actor Antonio Banderas revealed on Monday that he has contracted the coronavirus. Credit: Getty Images / Robert Marquardt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Spain's Antonio Banderas says he is spending his 60th birthday self-isolating after having contracted the coronavirus.

"I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday [Aug. 10] under quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus," the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor wrote Monday in Spanish across his social media.

"I would like to add that I feel relatively well," assured the "Pain and Glory" star, noting that he was "just a little more tired than usual and confined in order to recover as soon as possible, following medical advice" regarding the disease "that is affecting so many people around the planet."

He added that he "will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my recently turning 60 years old."

