Amy Schumer: 'I am not pregnant'

Amy Schumer attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards

Amy Schumer attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10, 2018, at Radio City Music Hall. Photo Credit: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Following an ambiguous Instagram post Thursday that had many fans thinking she might be expecting, comedian Amy Schumer avowed she is not with child.

"I am not pregnant," the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 37, says in an Instagram video posted about an hour later. Repeating this as she sips from a large stemmed goblet of clear liquid with a wedge of lime, the comic concedes, "It looked like I was like pointing to a bump or something but I'm not. [Fashion designer] Leesa Evans and I created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes and at a chill price point. That's what I was trying to allude to but thank you for thinking of my womb!" she concludes cheerily.

Her initial post, in which she holds the bottom edge of a red top paired with an ankle-length skirt, read, "@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up."

