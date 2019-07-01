Royal baby Archie to be christened Saturday

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the first child of England's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will be christened Saturday on his two-month birthday.

Roya Nikkhah, the royal correspondent for London's The Sunday Times, first reported the christening date, since corroborated by numerous outlets. While the Times said the locale would be Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, where Harry, 34, and Duchess Meghan, 37, were married in May 2018 and where Harry was christened in 1984, other outlets subsequently reported that the christening would take place in a nearby private chapel at the castle.

The media will not be on hand, the paper said. "The move is in contrast to the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" — Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton — "to let cameras capture their children at their christenings, together with the arrivals of family members and godparents, before holding private services,” wrote Nikkah.

The Sunday Times on June 16 said Queen Elizabeth will miss the christening because of prior commitments. The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, were also not in attendance for the christening of Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Middleton, last year.

No comments about the reports appear on official Royal Family social-media accounts.