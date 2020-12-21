Ariana Grande announces engagement, shows ring on Instagram

Ariana Grande has announced she is engaged in a series of photos of her and her fiance and her engagement ring.

The Grammy Award-winning singer posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, on Instagram Sunday. Grande included a close-up shot of the ring in the multi-image post, which was captioned "forever n then some."

The singer's mother congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

People magazine reported that Grande and Gomez started dating earlier this year.

Grande, 27, released her latest studio album, "Positions," in November. On Monday, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes movie on her "Sweetener" world tour, titled "excuse me, i love you."

She was previously engaged to "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson in 2018, but they ended their relationship later that year.