TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

Pop star Ariana Grande and real estate agent

Pop star Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have tied the knot, her representative told People magazine. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A representative for the pop star confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande's rep told People magazine that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It was not clear when the wedding took place.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier," the rep told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits "34+35," "Positions," "pov" and the "Save Your Tears" remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on "The Voice" in the fall.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Newly crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Joy Mangano is looking for inventors for her
LI's Joy Mangano seeks inventors for new reality show
Oscar winner Renée Zellweger will star in true-crime
NBC touts Zellweger, 'Law & Order' for 2021-22 season
Amy Adams as Anna Fox in "The Woman
'The Woman in the Window':  A-list talent in Z-list movie
Bill McCreary, the trailblazing Black executive and longtime
Pioneering Ch. 5 anchor, Bill McCreary dies at 87
"American Idol" contestant Caleb Kennedy has dropped out
'Idol' contestant exits show amid video controversy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?