Without confirming reports she and "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson have become engaged after only weeks of dating, singer Ariana Grande has been tantalizing fans with teasing tweets.

On Monday evening, in reply to a fan who tweeted her love and called Grande "Mrs. Davidson," the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer, 24, responded, "Crying." Minutes later, in reply to a fan who wrote, "I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL," Grande tweeted back, "HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED."

Shortly afterward, Grande tweeted to her close friend, singer Camila Cabello, "We need to talk" -- an apparent reference to Cabello frequently referring to Grande as her wife, as in a 2015 tweet wishing "Happy Birthday wife @ArianaGrande ... The kids miss u" and one from 2016 applauding Grande's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards: "@ArianaGrande wifey SLAYED tonight."

Grande and Davidson, also 24, were together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, according to a trio of seconds-long video clips that Grande posted late Monday or early Tuesday on Instagram Stories. They show her and Davidson laughing and screaming on a roller coaster.

Fans saw the couple board Space Mountain yesterday evening, E! News reported. "Ariana and Pete were in the front row and he got out first and then turned to her and held out his hand to help her up," an eyewitness told E! News. "A few people yelled ‘Ariana' from the line and she turned and smiled at them and waved. She looked very happy. Then they all walked out and Ariana and Pete were holding hands."

A representative for Universal Music, the record label to which Grande is signed, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. A personal publicist could not be located for either her or Davidson. Grande has posted no images of herself with an engagement ring.

On May 22, People magazine reported the she and Davidson had begun what it called a "casual" relationship after having known each other since Grande hosted and performed on "Saturday Night Live" in March 2016. Earlier this month, Davidson got a neck tattoo of Grande's mask-and-bunny-ears headdress from the singer's "Dangerous Woman" tour, as well as a tattoo of Grande's initials on one hand. He and Grande have posted numerous Instagram photos of themselves appearing romantic.

Both parties recently ended long-term relationships: Grande with rapper Mac Miller, and Davidson with actress Cazzie David, daughter of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David.