Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged.

Us Weekly reports that Grande and Davidson, who were first linked romantically on May 21, are betrothed, although they are in no hurry to tie the knot. The two reportedly told guests at “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson’s birthday party on Saturday.

A source told the magazine that Grande and Davidson “are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

The couple, both 24, “are both constantly making each other laugh,” another source told Us Weekly. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

Last month, reports surfaced that Grande and rapper Mac Miller, whom she had been dating for nearly 2 years, had split. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and the “My Favorite Part” rapper had cited busy schedules but had remained friends, according to reports. The split reportedly happened before the Indio, California-set Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in late April.

Also in May, Davidson and girlfriend Cazzie David were reported to have broken up. David, 24, the daughter of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David, had dated on and off since May 2016.

Davidson, who has been open about battling substance abuse issues and revealed in September that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, said David had helped him stay sober.