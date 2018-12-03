In a behind-the-scenes promo Sunday accompanying the release of her "Thank U, Next" music video, Ariana Grande displays her latest tattoo covering up those she had inked as a romantic gesture for former fiance Pete Davidson.

"Look at my Myron! Guys! Look!" the singer-actress, 25, says to crew-members and others on the set, displaying a left-foot tattoo reading "Myron," the name of her late rapper boyfriend Mac Miller's dog. "How cool, right?" she says.

The original tattoo, which she acquired in June, had read "8418," the badge number of "Saturday Night Live" star Davidson's firefighter father, Scott Davidson, who died on 9/11.

Grande previously had obscured a ring-finger tattoo reading "Pete" by making it into a heart, and a thumb tattoo reading "Reborn" becoming an image resembling a wheat stalk. Davidson likewise has altered tattoos he had had done in honor of Grande. The two, who had met when she appeared on "SNL" in March 2016, began a whirlwind relationship this spring and by June were engaged. By mid-October, however, the couple had broken up.

Meanwhile, two celebrities whose films were lovingly referenced in Grande's video have commented positively. "Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day," actress Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram Friday after seeing the video's homage to her 2004 romantic comedy "13 Going on 30". "@arianagrande you're adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext."

On her Instagram Story account, she added of her character in that movie, "@arianagrande looks more like Jenna Rink than I ever did," according to a People magazine transcript of the temporary post that has since cycled out.

Lindsay Lohan — whose Christmas-pageant scene from "Mean Girls" (2004) was re-created by Grande, actress Elizabeth Gillies ("Dynasty") and dancers Courtney Chipolone and Alexa Luria, with reality-TV star Kris Jenner taking Amy Poehler's place as the proud mom with a video camera in the audience — posted an Instagram clip from the actual movie. She wrote, "@arianagrande I love #thankyounext video!" the Merrick and Cold Spring Harbor-raised actress wrote. "All of the original Mean Girls are very flattered . . . 'tis the season," followed by a kissy-face emoji

"We are basically recreating a bunch of my favorite scenes from classic girlie, early 2000s, '90s movies that have shaped and molded so many of us into the strong and intelligent, still playful and girlie women that we are today," Grande explains in the behind-the-scenes video. The "Thank U, Next" music video also references "Bring It On" (2000) and "Legally Blonde" (2001).