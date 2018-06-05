TODAY'S PAPER
Ariana Grande opens up about post-traumatic stress after Manchester bombing 

The 24-year-old pop star told British Vogue she does not like to talk about her experiences because so many people suffered much worse fates.

Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the "March

Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington on March 24. Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Ariana Grande says she has been struggling with some symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after last year's suicide bomb attack at the end of her concert at Manchester Arena.

The pop star told British Vogue she does not like to talk about her experiences because so many people suffered much worse fates in the May 22, 2017 attack that claimed 22 lives.

"I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry," she says, calling the stress disorder "a real thing."

Grande, 24, has reached out to victims since the attack and has had an emblem of Manchester — an image of a worker bee — tattooed behind her left ear.

