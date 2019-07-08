Ariana Grande thanks fans for support after crying onstage

In a since-deleted tweet and Instagram post, pop star Ariana Grande explained her crying onstage over the weekend, in concert cellphone videos shot by fans.

"tour is wild. life is wild," the "Thank U, Next" singer, 25, began a graphical-text message Sunday in all lowercase, captured in a screengrab by the music and celebrity-news website PopCrave.

After expressing gratitude for many specific things, Grande went on to say, "i feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this ["Sweetener”] tour during a time in my life when I'm still processing a lot ... so sometimes I cry a lot! I thank you for accepting my humanness. i'm not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and i appreciate it. and all of you so much."

One video posted online shows Grande breaking into tears and choking up Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis while singing "R.E.M.," a song generally taken to be about her ex-fiancé, "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson. The two ended their relationship in October after a monthslong whirlwind romance. A month before that breakup, her friend and former beau, rapper Mac Miller, had died of an accidental drug overdose. And this May marked the two-year anniversary of a terrorist bombing at her Manchester, England, concert, for which she subsequently organized and helped raise millions of dollars in an all-star benefit show.

"i'm sharing this because i'm grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone," Grande concluded her message Sunday, writing, "it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but i want you to know, you aren't alone and i think you're doing great. love you."

Grande had previously broken down onstage at her June 12 concert at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Miller's hometown, with audience videos showing her in tears while singing about Miller in the lyrics of "Thank U, Next."