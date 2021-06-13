Lauren Burnham, Arie Luyendyk welcome twins

Arie Luyendyk Jr., star of 2018's "The Bachelor," and his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk have welcomed twins.

"@luyendyktwins are here!" wrote the proud papa, 39, Saturday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support."

The couple already are the parents of daughter Alessi Ren, who turned 2 on May 29.

On Dec. 19, the Luyendyks had announced on YouTube that they were pregnant following a miscarriage earlier last year, with Lauren Luyendyk, 29, adding two days later on Instagram, "[W]e maaaay have left out one small detail @luyendyktwins." The following month they revealed they would have a boy and a girl. The couple had announced the due date as July 3.