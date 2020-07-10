TODAY'S PAPER
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers splitting up after 10 years

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, who were married

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, who were married in 2010, have two children. Credit: Getty Images/David Livingston

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Coming less than two months after their 10th wedding anniversary, actors Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have announced that they are splitting up.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.

It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," each posted on Instagram along with a throwback photo of themselves in which they were all smiles. 

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," the post continued. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, have two children together — Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Douglas Armand, 3. During the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the family had all been living together in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer grew up.

"We’re currently quarantined in Grand Cayman, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc," Chambers wrote on Instagram in April. "Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family."

Hammer, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for "Call Me by Your Name," and Chambers, whose films credits include "The Game Plan," met in 2006 but didn't begin dating until 2008.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

