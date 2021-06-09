Report: Armie Hammer checks into rehab

Following scathing accusations beginning in January about alleged sexual assault and fetishes, actor Armie Hammer has checked himself a rehab facility, according to Vanity Fair.

In an article Tuesday, the magazine said an eyewitness had written on social media that on May 29, Hammer along with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and their two young children, daughter Harper and son Ford, entered Owen Roberts International Airport in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, in the Caribbean.

In a reposting of the since-deleted original post, the Instagram Stories account @TheZenBlonde on Wednesday read, "I saw them at the GCM early on Sat morning," using the airport's International Air Transport Association code. "Elizabeth and kids dropping him off and walking in as far as allowed. A lot of hugs and seemed emotional." Content on Instagram Stories cycles out after 24 hours.

Citing three anonymous sources, Vanity Fair said that Hammer, 34, had asked Chambers in late May for help and that he was prepared to find treatment for substance abuse and sex issues. According to the magazine, the actor checked into a facility outside Orlando, Florida, on May 31.

Hammer, a scion of the Armand Hammer oil dynasty, has starred in films including "The Social Network" (2010), "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." (2015) and "Call Me by Your Name" (2017).

In January, the Instagram account House of Effie posted images of alleged Hammer messages dating to 2016 containing highly graphic language of sexual fetishism and cannibalism. Days later, the House of Effie Twitter account conceded of the barrage of screenshots, "Well, actually that's fake."

Regardless, multiple women came forward afterward alleging sexual abuse by the actor, and the Los Angeles Police Department on March 18 announced an investigation. The same day, attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference in which a woman identified only as Effie accused Hammer of a four-hour imprisonment and sexual assault in 2017.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hammer has said any sexual acts were by mutual consent. His attorney, Andrew Brettler, responded at the time with a statement refuting the allegations and providing a screenshot of purposed sexual messages from the woman to Hammer, saying she had sent "hundreds." Brettler did not respond Wednesday to a Newsday request for comment.

In the wake of the allegations, his wifed file for divorce and Hammer withdrew from projects including the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding" and the upcoming Broadway play "The Minutes."