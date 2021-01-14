Actor Armie Hammer is denouncing a social-media account that now says its alleged screenshots and audio of sexual and cannibalistic messages by the actor are fake.

Responding to reports that the Instagram DMs (direct messages) had forced him to exit the about-to-shoot Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding," Hammer, 34, said in a statement, "I'm not responding to these [expletive] claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

Hammer, who has starred in films including "Call Me By Your Name" (2017), "The Lone Ranger" (2013) and "The Social Network" (2010), has daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, who turns 4 on Friday, with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, who filed for divorce in July.

The actor added that the film's studio, Lionsgate, "is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that." The studio said in a statement, "Given the imminent start date of 'Shotgun Wedding,' Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Over the weekend, the Instagram account House of Effie, with 48,300 followers, had begun posting images of alleged Hammer messages dating to 2016 containing highly graphic language of sexual fetishism and cannibalism.

On Sunday, however, a newly created House of Effie Twitter account conceded of the barrage of screenshots, "Well, actually that's fake."

Despite this, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who briefly dated Hammer last year, tweeted her belief that the exchanges were "real," according to outlets that had viewed her protected Twitter account.