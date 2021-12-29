TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Good Evening
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce

California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife

 California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife Maria Shriver greet supporters before he is sworn in for second term on Jan. 5, 2007 in Sacramento, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

More than 10 years after announcing their separation, actor,former California governor and bodybuilding champion Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver have finalized their divorce.

TMZ.com said their settlement had been mediated by a private judge earlier this month, and signed off on by a sitting Los Angeles Superior Court judge Tuesday. The website said the lengthy process was partly the result of a complicated property division in the wake of the couple not having a prenuptial agreement.

Schwarzenegger, 74, and Shriver, 66, a scion of the Kennedy political dynasty, had announced in May 2011 that they were separating after a 25-year marriage. The two are the parents of Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, who is married to actor Chris Pratt; Christina, 30; actor Patrick, 28; and Christopher, 24.

"The Terminator" franchise star Arnold Schwarzenegger served two terms as California governor, from 2003 to 2011. The couple has not commented publicly.

