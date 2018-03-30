Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing emergency open heart surgery according to TMZ.com.

The “Terminator” star, 70, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday for a catheter valve replacement, the website reported. During surgery, however, the former governor of California experienced complications and open heart surgery was performed.

In 1997, Schwarzenegger underwent surgery to have an aortic valve replaced. Schwarzenegger talked about the surgery after breaking six ribs in a motorcycle crash in 2001.

Schwarzenegger appeared to be in good health last week when he attended an event in Los Angeles with Ohio Gov. John Kasich to talk about their vision of future for the GOP.