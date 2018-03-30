TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
60° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after emergency open heart surgery, report says

Arnold Schwarzenegger at The Melbourne Convention and

Arnold Schwarzenegger at The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Robert Cianflone

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing emergency open heart surgery according to TMZ.com.

The “Terminator” star, 70, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday for a catheter valve replacement, the website reported. During surgery, however, the former governor of California experienced complications and open heart surgery was performed.

In 1997, Schwarzenegger underwent surgery to have an aortic valve replaced. Schwarzenegger talked about the surgery after breaking six ribs in a motorcycle crash in 2001.

Schwarzenegger appeared to be in good health last week when he attended an event in Los Angeles with Ohio Gov. John Kasich to talk about their vision of future for the GOP.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

A series of fortunate interviews with Netflix actors
Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan in TBS' ‘The Last O.G.’: Tracy Morgan’s strong return
Russell Holmes, a Southold native, co-hosted 65 LIers you've seen on reality TV
Syndee Winters, who was raised in Brentwood, is Look out for LIer on NBC’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
A composite photo of Kasey Cohen, left, and Two LIers join the crew of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’
Rusty Staub, the orange-haired outfielder who became a Recent notable deaths